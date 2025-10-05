‘They were coming right at me;’ Woman calls for help in deadly wrong-way crash on I-70

HUBER HEIGHTS — People described hearing a loud boom that shook their homes after a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 early Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson has the 911 calls from that crash. Hear a woman explain to dispatchers what she saw and heard LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dispatchers received several calls about a wrong-way driver who hit several vehicles.

A woman caller explained what she saw after the wrong-way driver went right past her.

“They were coming right at me,” they told dispatchers. “I watched them go from the ramp into the right-hand lane all the way to the left. And I don’t know if they hit the car head-on or not, but they definitely smacked them hard.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, police and medics responded to reports of a crash on I-70 eastbound near Brandt Pike around 1:12 a.m.

When they arrived, two vehicles were on fire, and a third crashed near the median. A fourth vehicle was found a mile east near the Brandt Pike exit.

Three people died, and medics transported another person to an area hospital.

I-70 East was promptly shut down and reopened around 12:20 p.m.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is helping handle the crash.

Police did not specify if any of those who died was the wrong-way driver or release the identities of those involved.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group