‘They’re just trying to fill a gap;’ Local food distribution mobile helps 700 families

The Government shutdown is impacting millions of people who receive SNAP benefits or who have been laid off due to not being able to work.

DAYTON — Food distribution centers have seen an increase in demand from families in need of food. In this week alone, With God’s Grace in Dayton has seen more than double the number of families.

Khusan Puturuidz from Dayton arrived at With God’s Grace mobile pantry at 6 am. He said waiting five hours for food is cheaper than going to the store.

“Gas takes too much money, everything too much. What Can I do? Come here and take free food,” said Puturuidz.

Puturuidz has not received his SNAP benefits in over a month, but due to his health, he needs more than just food.

The government shutdown has made him choose between buying medication for his blood sugar and food for his home.

Natalie Atkins, executive director of With God’s Grace, said stories like Puturuidz is just one of hundreds that they have seen at food distributions.

“They’re just trying to fill the gap. So they use us as the way to be able to fill that gap,” said Atkins.

Atkins said they have seen the hardship from families on so many different levels, and it is the first time they’ve seen it so widespread.

Almost 700 families stood in line during the distribution on Wednesday, and Atkins said they are trying to keep up with the demand.

“But we can’t do any of this mobile without community support and donations. So we are struggling to be able to keep up with the increase,” said Atkins.

The families who receive the help are thankful.

