‘They’ve done a great thing for the country;’ Local veterans honored at annual breakfast program

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Miami Township held its annual veteran breakfast at Austin Landing the day after Veterans Day, bringing together area veterans to honor their service.

The event, a tradition in Miami Township, aims to show appreciation and thanks to veterans for their commitment and sacrifice to the country.

Township leaders said it’s important to have this event and recognize veterans, showing them the appreciation of the community.

“They returned from whatever conflict or war they were in and had to acclimate their lives back to everyday work, going to work, going to school, raising their families, and sometimes you don’t want them to get lost in the shuffle, because they’ve done a great thing for the country,” said Jill Drury, Communications Manager for Miami Township.

Army Airborne Division veteran Sam Dickey expressed the significance of the recognition.

“It means a lot to me. I mean, if you don’t have veterans, young kids don’t know what to get into,” Dickey said.

The breakfast provided an opportunity for veterans to share their stories and connect with others who have served. This gathering fosters a sense of community and mutual respect among those who have served and those who will serve in the future.

“I’m in a room full of people that I know. I may not know them, but they all serve. They all sign their name to that piece of paper,” Navy veteran Alvin Holscher said.

