Thief steals Christmas tree off of porch

Thief steals Christmas tree off of porch
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — A woman in Springfield says a thief stole a Christmas tree off her porch in broad daylight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The woman shared security footage on social media showing a man stealing a Christmas tree from her porch around 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 30.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman told News Center 7 that the tree was screwed onto the porch next to two other smaller trees, along with a wagon full of decorations.

She said the thief took the tree and left the legs on the porch.

The Grinch seems to be starting early this year!

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!