Thief steals Christmas tree off of porch

SPRINGFIELD — A woman in Springfield says a thief stole a Christmas tree off her porch in broad daylight.
The woman shared security footage on social media showing a man stealing a Christmas tree from her porch around 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 30.
The woman told News Center 7 that the tree was screwed onto the porch next to two other smaller trees, along with a wagon full of decorations.
She said the thief took the tree and left the legs on the porch.
The Grinch seems to be starting early this year!
