Thieves caught on camera stealing an ATV from driveway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police in Springfield are seeking help identifying two men who were caught on video stealing an ATV from someone’s driveway.

People who live in the area said their street gets a lot of attention from people passing through. However, not much crime. So, to hear that an ATV was stolen has shocked many people.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke to people in the area and the police about how often a crime like this happens on News Center 7 at 6 p.m.

On Monday night, just before midnight, the homeowners got a Ring notification. When they checked, they saw two men backing an ATV out of their driveway.

Fenner, who lived on the street his whole life, was not worried until he watched the video.

“I mean, something like that, a whole ATV, that’s just backing it. They just took it right out of the alley, or that’s her driveway. That seems a little too easy,” Fenner said.

