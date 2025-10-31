Thieves try to steal from open garage; Police warn residents to stay vigilant

UNION — Thieves tried to steal from an open garage in Montgomery County, and police are warning residents to stay vigilant.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, criminals went into an open garage and tried to steal either a car or items inside, according to the Union Police Department.

A person nearby saw the thieves and called 911, and officers responded to try to stop the criminals.

The suspects took off in another stolen vehicle and fled at over 90 mph into Englewood, according to police.

Officers were unable to stop the suspects.

“Please make sure you close your garage door and secure your valuables. Thank you to the citizen that called, and please keep an eye out for your neighbors,” the department said in a social media post.

