‘This is fantastic;’ Construction on local law enforcement memorial continues
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A community memorial that honors law enforcement officers from around Montgomery County is taking shape.

Panels that weigh several tons are being placed near the Dayton Masonic Center and overlooking the Great Miami River.

The panels are etched with the names of 49 fallen officers.

Chief John Porter said that each panel weighs about 18,000 pounds.

The plaza where the memorial is being constructed will be designed to pay tribute to local heroes and create a welcoming space with benches so people can gather and pay their respects.

Porter, from the Butler Township Police Department, is a Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Association trustee.

He said this project will be the culmination of a regional effort.

“This is memorializing every police officer in Montgomery County. So we believe that this is, this is fantastic, especially in the place where it is in overlooking downtown Dayton, overlooking the river, and here along the bike path, and we just think it’s going to be a fantastic addition,” said Porter.

The remaining five slabs of the memorial will be placed on Tuesday.

Crews will then continue to work on the pavilion and sidewalks.

A dedication ceremony will be held next May.

