‘This needs to end;’ Man learns punishment for stealing U-Haul, leading police on chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — He stole a U-Haul, rammed a police detective, and led officers on a high-speed chase on I-75.

Today, William Pressel learned how long he will spend behind bars.

Pressel offered a brief apology to the judge after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony, among other charges.

“I’m sorry. I can’t do what I did. If I could, I would,” he said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Pressel took a truck from a U-Haul dealer in Riverside in July and refused to stop for Moraine police.

Pressel crashed into an unmarked police car and took off on I-75.

The truck eventually crashed in the West Carrollton area, and two people were arrested.

Pressel ran from the scene and was arrested days later.

A judge highlighted Pressel’s long history of drug offenses and nine previous felony convictions.

He was sentenced to three years in prison.

The judge’s ruling also included a stern warning.

“This needs to end, and especially doing drugs puts your life in danger, but when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle that you are stealing and taking off in and not complying, you put innocent lives in danger,” Judge Mary McDonald said.

Pressel will get credit for the nearly three months of time served and then be placed on post-release control for two years when he gets out of prison.

