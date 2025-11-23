This year’s Thanksgiving feels more like Christmas

It's going to be a cold Thanksgiving

DAYTON — Another blast of winter-like cold air is moving in right time for Thanksgiving. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Two different systems are moving in this week. Tuesday will be wet if you are travelling locally, but there is no threat of anything being frozen or slick. Wednesday another system may bring a brief shower in the morning, but winds of change will make it cold for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

The turkeys will be cold this year as high temperatures will be in the mid 30s Thursday and Friday.

We are watching closely for another system on Saturday that could be mixing with rain or snow.