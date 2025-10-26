Thousands could see delays in SNAP benefits across region due to government shutdown

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Officials gave an update about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the federal government shutdown.

The Montgomery County Government Organization wrote in a social media post that residents relying on SNAP benefits may face delays starting on Nov. 1.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has announced potential delays in the issuance of new SNAP benefits if the shutdown continues.

This would affect over 83,000 residents in Montgomery County who depend on these benefits to feed their families, according to a county spokesperson.

Montgomery County will continue processing new applications and client recertifications to ensure benefit accuracy once federal funding resumes.

In response to the uncertainty surrounding federal and state funding, the Board of County Commissioners has redirected $1 million from the 2025 Economic Development/Government Equity Fall Funding Cycle to The Foodbank, Inc., to provide immediate relief.

The Foodbank, Inc. collaborates with over 110 partners, including food pantries, community kitchens, and shelters, to distribute food where it is needed most.

Residents seeking food assistance can find local resources and partners through The Foodbank, Inc.’s network.

While SNAP benefits may be delayed, other programs such as Medicaid, Cash Assistance (TANF), and Child Care are not expected to be impacted by the shutdown.

