Thousands gather for Christmas Day celebration hosted by local church

DAYTON — Thousands of people gathered on Christmas Day at the Dayton Convention Center for a celebration hosted by Target Dayton Ministries.
The event provided a warm, festive atmosphere where attendees enjoyed music, meals, and gift boxes.
The event featured hundreds of volunteers who warmly welcomed attendees from various backgrounds.
More than 300 volunteers participated in this year’s outreach, assisting in preparing food and gift boxes, which included gospel materials and gift cards.
Cindy Stewart, a representative of Target Dayton Ministries, has been involved in community events alongside her husband, Pastor Mark, for more than 25 years.
“Especially on Christmas, a lot of our folks don’t have family. They don’t get presents, and they don’t have a place to go,” she said. “So this is like a big Christmas day, it’s not my house, but it’s here in our family coming together to be blessed and to enjoy each other and get a Christmas present.”
Attendees were treated to a festive meal.
“I didn’t bring my kids this time, I brought myself this time. Everybody have a good Christmas,” Lenard said.
