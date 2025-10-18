Thousands show up to No Kings protests in Downtown Dayton

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands showed up to protest Donald Trump’s administration across the country on Saturday, with several taking place in the Miami Valley.

It was one of 70 No Kings protests that took place in Ohio on Saturday, with under a dozen in the region, according to the organization.

Patterson said just over 5,000 gathered in Courthouse Square in Dayton with one common goal.

“We, the people, demand change,” said Sean Wilt.

Among the people in the crowd were Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims and Miami Valley state lawmaker Willis Blackshear, Jr.

“I am brokenhearted and disappointed that we have people right now at the Washington, D.C. level who are taking those rights away,” he said.

Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno responded to the protests in a social media post.

“George Soros funded protests, headlined by the Communist Party of America, have people taking to the streets to oppose:”

He listed off what he called the GOP accomplishments:

✅Secure borders

✅A strong military

✅Deportations of criminals aliens

✅Removing non citizens from social safety programs

Miami Valley Congressman Warren Davidson also responded to the protests on social media.

“I wonder how a ‘No Kings’ rally would go over in the UK, where they not only have a king, but they’re now locking people up for sharing memes,” he said on Friday night.

We will continue to update this story.

