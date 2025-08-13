Thousands without power as storms move through parts of Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of AES Ohio customers are without power as storms move through parts of the Miami Valley Tuesday night.

As of 9:50 p.m., approximately 3,444 AES Ohio customers do not have power.

Customers in the following counties have some power outages:

Clark County: 745

Greene County: 83

Montgomery County: 2,608

Shelby County: 8

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

