Thousands without power as storms move through parts of Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of AES Ohio customers are without power as storms move through parts of the Miami Valley Tuesday night.

As of 9:50 p.m., approximately 3,444 AES Ohio customers do not have power.

Customers in the following counties have some power outages:

  • Clark County: 745
  • Greene County: 83
  • Montgomery County: 2,608
  • Shelby County: 8

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

