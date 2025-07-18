Threat of damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes this weekend

DAYTON — Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the region this weekend.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The greatest risk is Saturday between 4-9 p.m.
There is the possibility of damaging winds, large hail, and a low chance of an isolated tornado.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 13 arrested during protest on suspension bridge over Ohio River, police say
- Man dead after shooting in Dayton
- 1 detained after shot fired outside Home Depot
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday.
Localized flooding is a concern, regardless of whether severe storms occur.
Sunday may bring additional clusters of thunderstorms approaching from the northwest, with highs in the mid-80s.
The strength, timing, and coverage of Sunday’s storms will depend on Saturday’s weather conditions.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group