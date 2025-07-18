Threat of damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes this weekend

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the region this weekend.

The greatest risk is Saturday between 4-9 p.m.

There is the possibility of damaging winds, large hail, and a low chance of an isolated tornado.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday.

Localized flooding is a concern, regardless of whether severe storms occur.

Sunday may bring additional clusters of thunderstorms approaching from the northwest, with highs in the mid-80s.

The strength, timing, and coverage of Sunday’s storms will depend on Saturday’s weather conditions.

