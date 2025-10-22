Threat prompts lockdown for St. Marys City Schools

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — All St. Marys City Schools are on lockdown on Tuesday afternoon due to a threat.

Police confirmed that the lockdown impacts all schools in the district, and students are instructed not to leave or enter the building.

Additional information about the nature of the threat was not available.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.

