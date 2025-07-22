‘Threatening note’ found on plane that landed at area airport

Frontier plane
UpFront Plus FILE PHOTO: Frontier has added a new tier of seats that guarantees an empty middle seat. (Laser1987/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — Crew members found a “threatening note” on a Frontier flight that landed in Cincinnati Monday night, according to our media partners, WCPO-9 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The note was discovered on Frontier flight 1048 while en route to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, according to a statement from Frontier Airlines.

The flight landed at a “remote pad” at CVG, according to WCPO-9.

TRENDING STORIES:

WCPO-9 obtained video and photos from passengers that show several airport police officers standing outside the plane as small groups of people were led off the plane and onto an airport bus.

Several fire personnel and K9 units were also at the “remote pad.”

Frontier Airlines said officials conducted a security sweep, and the passengers were taken to the terminal by bus.

The airline will complete “additional standard procedures” before returning it to normal services.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!