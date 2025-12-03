Thunderbird pilot ejected during training mission

Thunderbird pilot ejected during training mission
By WHIO Staff

California — A Thunderbird pilot was ejected from an aircraft on Wednesday morning.

In California, at around 10:45 a.m., a Thunderbird pilot was ejected safely during a training mission, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Pilot was flying an F-16C Falcon.

He is in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!