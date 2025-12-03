Thunderbird pilot ejected during training mission

California — A Thunderbird pilot was ejected from an aircraft on Wednesday morning.
In California, at around 10:45 a.m., a Thunderbird pilot was ejected safely during a training mission, according to a Facebook post.
The Pilot was flying an F-16C Falcon.
He is in stable condition.
The incident is under investigation.
