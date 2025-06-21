Thunderbirds recognize local officer as Hometown Hero

Thunderbirds Hometown Heroes
By WHIO Staff

TIPP CITY — Friday the Thunderbirds recognized a Hometown Hero, a local officer credited with saving a life.

Officer Jordan Little from the Tipp City Police Department was chosen by the U.S. Thunderbirds as a Hometown Hero.

Little performed CPR on a 63-year-old man who was experiencing cardiac arrest. This happened June 19, 2024.

Little joined the Thunderbirds on a flight Friday.

“You know we get up there, you see everything around. You can see downtown Dayton, everything. Got to fly over my house a couple times, that was cool. So, it’s a great experience,” Little said.

Little joined the Tipp City Police Department in July of 2023 and was also named Tipp City Officer of the Year for 2024.

