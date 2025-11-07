‘The time to act is now;’ Financial advisor gives advice to local furloughed workers

The government shutdown is on day 37, and is impacting the finances of thousands of people laid off from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Rob Burnette is a financial advisor and the CEO of Outlook Financial Center in Troy.

For federal workers who are going this long without pay, the time to act is now, said Burnette.

“If you haven’t reached out to your creditors, now is the time,” said Burnette.

Many creditors are expecting federal workers to call, and plan to be accommodating to the situation.

“Most of the institutions are being pretty accommodating, because they know you’re not making this up. They know you’re not trying to dodge them,” said Burnette.

Day-Air Credit Union is offering short-term, interest-free loans for furloughed workers.

Burnette said if you choose a short-term loan, be sure to pay the amount back once the first paycheck comes in.

Furloughed workers could also turn to a family member to help, but make sure there is an expectation to pay that money back.

For workers who are really in a pinch, looking for a part-time job like ride share or food delivery can help.

“You need to have somebody keep the cash flow coming in, and quite frankly, it keeps you occupied, so you’re not having that time just to sit home and fret and get depressed,” said Burnette.

The shutdown will end, but it’s all about getting through until leaders in Washington can reach a deal.

