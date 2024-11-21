TIMELINE: New track, timing, impacts for accumulating snow Thursday

DAYTON — Snow showers are likely on Thursday, but there have been some shifts in when it will move through.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney has been tracking this system for the day. He will have the latest impacts and timing LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

MORNING:

Banded snow showers move through between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday.

These snow bands could create heavier bursts of snow that briefly reduce visibilities and create some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Snow forecast

MIDDAY:

A lull in the action can be expected. Cloudy skies, some scattered flurries, and wind chills in the lower 20s.

EVENING:

Another round of snow approaches from the northwest. This is the round that now appears to be taking a more westward/southwestward track.

Steady snow is still possible in Darke, Preble, Butler, and Warren counties.

Lighter everywhere else northwest.

The system continues to move and our team of Storm Center 7 Meteorologists will continue to update you on air and online.

Snow accumulation

