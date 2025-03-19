TIMING: Storms brings chance for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes

DAYTON — A Wind Advisory has been issued for the region until 1 a.m. for gusts up to 50 mph.

Storms will arrive tonight bringing the chance of damaging winds.

Tonight’s storms will be moving quickly meaning they will not last long in any one location, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Storm arrival times

Multiple ways to receive alerts at night while most are asleep is important because you will want something to wake you up if threatening weather approaches you.

Limited instability and strong wind shear aloft promote damaging winds as the primary hazard.

Storm Threats

However, a brief tornado or two is possible anywhere in the Miami Valley, with the best chances of that being west of I-75 in the Level 2 (Slight) Risk area.

Severe Weather

We will continue to follow this forecast.

