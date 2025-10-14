Tipp City man’s death no longer being investigated as suspicious, police say

TIPP CITY — The death of a 38-year-old man in Tipp City remains under investigation, but police say they no longer believe it’s suspicious.

Derek Helmick was found dead in an apartment in the 700 block of Larch Street early in the morning on Oct. 2, and a death investigation was launched.

News Center reached out to Tipp City Police on Monday for an update on the investigation. On Tuesday, Captain Tony Smith said his death remains under investigation.

“While it will take the coroner a few more weeks to make an official ruling in the manner of death, I feel comfortable releasing that we are no longer investigating this as a suspicious death nor are we investigating the death as a homicide,” Smith said.

Helmick’s body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, where an autopsy was completed. Further tests were being run, and investigators are waiting on those results.

Police previously said the case involved “multiple factors and requires a comprehensive evaluation to determine the circumstances and cause of death.”

Smith also noted on Tuesday that “every death requires some level of investigation,” some more than others, and that the department takes the investigation seriously.

“The last thing we want to do is rush our investigation and risk a misstep in any investigation, especially one that involves a loss of life and impacts a family while they grieve,” Smith said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

