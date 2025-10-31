Tissue center partners with organization to provide support for family of organ donors

By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — Solvita, a leading nonprofit organization tissue bank, is the first to partner with Taylor’s Gift.

According to a spokesperson, donors who work with Solvita Branches will gain access to Taylor’s Gift’s Grief Support Program, that are designed specifically for families of organ, eye, and tissue donors.

Taylor’s Gift’s Grief Support Program provides one-on-one support, peer connections, and educational resources to donor families in a safe and understanding environment. Founded in 2010, Taylor’s Gift has provided support nationwide, helping families find hope and healing through shared experiences.

Tara Storch, Co-Founder of Taylor’s Gift, said the partnership with Solvita will allow them to extend their mission to even more families.

“Together, we’re ensuring that no donor family has to walk through grief alone,” said Storch.

Solvita President and CEO Chris Graham said they were honored to partner with Taylor’s Gift to help families that they serve.

Solvita is a national tissue center that provides services to donor families, medical communities, recipients, and community partners through recovery, processing, and distribution of tissue grafts.

