‘Today is about the kids.’ Radio conversation leads to bike assembly for children in need

MIAMISBURG — One hundred bikes are being assembled for children in need, thanks to an initiative sparked by a conversation on WHIO Radio’s The Evening Edge show.

The project, led by Mike O’Gara, Senior Vice President of Sales at Huffy, involves assembling bikes that will be distributed to four area non-profits in the Miami Valley. The goal is to ensure these children receive the bikes by Christmas.

“Today is really about the kids, and Christmas time for children,” said O’Gara, emphasizing the importance of the initiative.

Todd Hollst, host of The Evening Edge, explained, “We just started talking. And the next thing you know, here we are building bikes and giving them to kids here in the Miami Valley. It just happened like that. It was, it was just miraculous.”

The idea for the bike giveaway originated from a casual conversation about bicycles on The Evening Edge, where listeners shared memories of their first bikes and their love for cycling.

This inspired O’Gara to reach out to Hollst, leading to the creation of ‘Huffy Holidays: Todd’s Bikes for Tykes.’Dozens of Huffy employees gathered to assemble the bikes, ensuring each one is ready for adventure with air in the tires and pedals screwed on tight.

Hollst expressed the joy of imagining children waking up on Christmas morning to find a Huffy bike under the tree, describing it as a heartwarming experience.

O’Gara highlighted Huffy’s commitment to the Dayton community, stating, “We think it’s important that we are part of the community and we give back when we can.”

The initiative not only provides bikes to children who might not otherwise have them but also strengthens the bond between Huffy and the local community, bringing joy to families during the holiday season.

