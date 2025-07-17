Toddler found alone in flooded Ohio hotel room; father arrested

By WHIO Staff

SHARONVILLE — A man was arrested last weekend after police found his 2-year-old son alone in a flooded hotel room near Cincinnati.

Sharonville Police confirmed to WXIX in Cincinnati that hotel management at the Extended Stay called them out around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday to look into a room that was flooding.

The water was coming out of the room and into the hallway.

When they entered the room, they found the toddler, who has special needs, in the room by himself.

It was determined that the boy turned on the kitchen faucet and left it on, WKRC in Cincinnati reported.

The child’s father, 44-year-old Landry Wambe, of Florida, returned and told officers that he left his son alone so he could go smoke in the parking lot.

WKRC reported the child was left alone for two to three hours and that his father didn’t check on him.

Wambe was charged with child endangering.

The child was released to the care of his mother, who had been elsewhere getting the family ready to move out of the hotel. The boy was left in the care of his father while she was gone.

