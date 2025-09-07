Tonight’s full “Corn” moon and why it’s unique

SundayMorningGraphics
By Ryan Marando

DAYTON - Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando. Did you see that bright moon out there Saturday night?! The full moon is Sunday night and the moonrise is at 8:01 p.m. Send us your pictures!

This is coined the “Corn” moon because this happens during the time of the year when the corn harvest is ready! And we’ve got the Hunter’s Moon (in October), the Beaver Moon (in November), and the Cold Moon (in December) to still see this year.

What’s unique about this full moon is it’s the 4th in the summer season. Usually seasons only have 3 full moons. This does happen every 2 to 3 years, so it’s just uncommon but still special!

