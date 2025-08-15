Local trustee accused of using power to influence employee; Township looks to remove her from board

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Beavercreek Township is looking to remove a board member after an employee made a complaint against her.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson attended a special meeting on Friday, where the decision was read.

The Beavercreek Township Board of Trustees majority voted to remove Debborah Wallace from her duties. She was not present at Friday’s meeting.

Earlier this year, Beavercreek Township Fire Chief David Vandenbos announced his retirement.

Board of Trustees President Tom Kretz said Wallace had multiple interactions with Assistant Fire Chief Christine Hawker while the township was looking for Vandenbos’ replacement.

“Wallace was exerting influence, authority, and presumed power,” Kretz said. “To gain favor from a potential next chief.”

Kretz went on to explain, “We don’t have any unilateral power at all, but she was essentially trying to exert her influence and position to gain favor.”

Hawker was in the meeting on Friday, but declined to comment.

News Center 7 reached out to Wallace for comment, but got no answer.

Beavercreek Township resident John Broughton was one of a dozen people who showed up at the meeting.

He said this entire interaction should be reported to the Ohio Ethics Committee so they can get to the bottom of this.

“She didn’t show up for this. Okay? Put her under oath. Put all of them under oath. They will be up there,” Broughton said. “To do the right thing and not put the township in jeopardy.”

The Board of Trustees cannot legally remove Wallace, but there is an election coming up.

Kretz said whenever Wallace attends another meeting, they will recommend that she resign from the position.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

