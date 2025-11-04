Tracking the first cold snap of the season: January-like high temperatures

DAYTON — Winter could be starting early this year with a short but potent snap of cold air. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando. Multiple systems are coming in over the next few days bringing colder and colder air, but it doesn’t last very long.

The first cold front will move in on Friday which will bring rain during the afternoon and evening however, it will lower temperatures back into the 50s for Saturday. Our average high this time of year is now 58 degrees.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Check this out, highs by Monday will be dropping into the 30s! High temperatures! Our average first day of highs below 37 degrees arrives November 17th. So surprisingly, it’s not that unusual to get a day or two like this in the month of November. We are also watching closely if snow flurries could accompany this cold air.

A quick winter's cold snap is moving in

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

High temperatures near 37 are more typical of late December and through the first half of January. Just as fast as it moves in, it moves right out. Highs jump nearly 8 degrees from Monday to Tuesday and while highs look to remain below average next week, they look to top out in the 50s.