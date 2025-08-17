Tracking the next big system to impact you this work week

Temperatures jumping to mid-80s this afternoon; humidity lowering in evening

MIAMI VALLEY — The work week starts rather dry and seasonable for those heading back to school, like Fairborn and Beavercreek Schools.

Storm Center 7’s Meteorologist Ryan Marando said temperatures will start in the upper 60s with a touch of humidity in the air.

The afternoon looks to stay mostly dry with feels-like temperatures in the upper 80s near 90.

We get a more consistent cooldown at the end of the work week.

A cold front will sweep through the Miami Valley Tuesday into Wednesday, Marando said.

This will give us scattered storms for the better part of Tuesday night and the first half of Wednesday, and bring some cooler air.

Highs will likely drop into the lower 80s to end the work week as things dry out again.

Marando said temperatures look to remain below average beyond the 7-day forecast.

