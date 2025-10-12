Tracking our next weathermaker and how it impacts us this week

DAYTON — Lots of sunshine has been out this weekend, and our next system is moving in through the middle of this upcoming work week. Here’s what you need to know.

Another mostly dry cold front looks to move in through the day on Wednesday. The computer models are showing a very small chance that a few of us get some light showers, but nothing widespread that impacts everyone. We will keep you updated, but Wednesday looks to be the day for this next front.

When our next weathermaker arrives

If you’re looking for rain, we are going to have to wait around a week. I’ll be watching another system heading towards next weekend when a more powerful cold front should bring us some rain. We are still a week away and will have more details as we move through this work week.

