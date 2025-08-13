Tracking Tropical Storm Erin

Erin Track

DAYTON — The latest on Tropical Storm Erin continues to show the storm is far away from any land impact. This is the 5th named storm of the Atlantic Season and is expected to undergo some strengthening over the next few days and become a hurricane. Some guidance suggests Erin becoming a Major Hurricane, which means it would reach Category 3 strength or stronger. The current track from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm will pass north of Puerto Rico and the Leeward Islands. Those with any interests there or have family there should keep monitoring the forecast for changes, but for now direct land impacts there are unlikely.

Atlantic Names

Looking long term into next week, the current steering pattern shows a combination of high pressure and the jet stream dipping south should help aid in having Erin recurve out to sea. However, those with interests along the east coast next week may have to monitor for sea impacts with taller waves as Erin churns through the Atlantic. We will watch for any wobbling in the forecast track to see if this changes.

Upper Flow

It is also worth noting storms this far out in the Atlantic Ocean take 7 days or more to reach the United States on average. While there is no direct impact expected for the United States, we are inching closer to the peak of hurricane season and we do expect more tropical systems to form! Hurricane season for the Atlantic basin ends on November 30th each year, so there is still a long way to go!

