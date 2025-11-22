TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 right lanes closed on I-75 SB in Dayton due to crash

Crash I-75 SB in Dayton (OHGO )
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

  • The two right lanes are blocked on I-75 South beyond Nicholas Rd/Edwin C Moses Blvd, due to a crash.

Street Incidents

  • No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

Dayton Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Click here to add this map to your website.

 

Lowest Area Gas Prices

NOTE: Some locations report gas prices even when they are closed, under construction, or are otherwise not open for business. We recommend reaching out to a location to confirm they're open before making a trip.

Dayton Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com

 

 

Find low Gas Prices at GasBuddy.com

 

Dayton Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com

 

Dayton Historical Gas Price Charts Provided by GasBuddy.com

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!