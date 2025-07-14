TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks southbound lanes on I-75 in Miami Co.; at least 1 hurt

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE:

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher told News Center 7 that the right lane in the southbound lanes of I-75 has reopened.

INITIAL REPORT:

All lanes of southbound I-75 are shut down north of Piqua due to a crash with at least one person hurt, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-75 about a mile before the U.S. 36 exit to Piqua, dispatchers told News Center 7.

At least one person was hurt in the crash and transported to an area hospital, dispatchers said. However the condition of the victim was not immediately known.

It was also not immediately known how long lanes were expected to be shut down.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras and traffic sensors show slow traffic in both directions of I-75.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

