TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes on busy interstate shut down after crash during winter weather

I-70 at SR-202 (OHGO)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several lanes on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County are shut down due to a crash.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-70 Westbound near State Route 202.

>>RELATED: Accumulating snow with travel impacts tonight & Tuesday; Winter Weather Advisory issued

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher said troopers are assisting with traffic.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

