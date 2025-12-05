Traffic lights to be removed at Kettering intersection

Crews will remove a traffic light at a Kettering intersection early next year.

KETTERING — Crews will remove a traffic light at a Kettering intersection early next year.

For the next 90 days, traffic lights on Far Hills Avenue and Laurelann Drive will be in flash mode, according to the City of Kettering.

Lights on Far Hills will flash yellow while drivers on Laurelann will have flashing red lights.

“There’s all sorts of rear-ends that happen with a traffic light,” said Brad Walwer, Kettering City Engineer. “So, by removing it, theoretically, we could be making it safer. And that’s what we were seeing out there. (We saw) a lot of red-light runners and rear-ends.”

The lights will be removed in early 2026.

Crews will build a median on Far Hills Avenue and have an area for walkers.

