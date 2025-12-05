Traffic lights to be removed at Kettering intersection

Traffic lights to be removed at Kettering intersection Crews will remove a traffic light at a Kettering intersection early next year.
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — Crews will remove a traffic light at a Kettering intersection early next year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For the next 90 days, traffic lights on Far Hills Avenue and Laurelann Drive will be in flash mode, according to the City of Kettering.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lights on Far Hills will flash yellow while drivers on Laurelann will have flashing red lights.

“There’s all sorts of rear-ends that happen with a traffic light,” said Brad Walwer, Kettering City Engineer. “So, by removing it, theoretically, we could be making it safer. And that’s what we were seeing out there. (We saw) a lot of red-light runners and rear-ends.”

The lights will be removed in early 2026.

Crews will build a median on Far Hills Avenue and have an area for walkers.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!