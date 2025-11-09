Traffic stop leads to crash on busy Huber Heights street

HUBER HEIGHTS — A traffic stop led to a crash on a busy Huber Heights street on Saturday night.
Officers and medics responded around 8:35 p.m. to the 6200 block of Chambersburg Road near Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken restaurant.
A Huber Heights dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that a traffic stop happened at that location.
Officers and medics responded to the scene.
No other information is available.
Video and pictures from an iWitness 7 viewer show that a police cruiser appeared to have made a pit maneuver against a white car.
News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is heading to the scene.
We will continue to follow this story.
