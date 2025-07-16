Traffic stop yields 16 grams of cocaine, 45 grams of marijuana in Champaign Co.

(Mechanicsburg Police Department (via Facebook) /Mechanicsburg Police Department (via Facebook))

Photo contributed by Mechanicsburg Police Department (via Facebook)

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Champaign Co.

MECHANICSBURG — A routine traffic stop led to a significant drug seizure in Champaign County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Mechanicsburg Police Department wrote in a social media post that the traffic stop happened on July 12.

TRENDING STORIES:

It started when Lt. Robert McConnell pulled over a speeding vehicle.

He discovered that the driver had no valid license with multiple prior convictions

“A subsequent inventory of the vehicle prior to its impoundment revealed 16 grams of cocaine and 45 grams of marijuana, along with packaging materials, a digital scale, and cash—clear indicators of drug trafficking,” Mechanicsburg Police said on its Facebook page.

Officers put the suspect in custody and seized all contraband.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group