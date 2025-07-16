Traffic stop yields 16 grams of cocaine, 45 grams of marijuana in Champaign Co.

By WHIO Staff

MECHANICSBURG — A routine traffic stop led to a significant drug seizure in Champaign County.

The Mechanicsburg Police Department wrote in a social media post that the traffic stop happened on July 12.

It started when Lt. Robert McConnell pulled over a speeding vehicle.

He discovered that the driver had no valid license with multiple prior convictions

“A subsequent inventory of the vehicle prior to its impoundment revealed 16 grams of cocaine and 45 grams of marijuana, along with packaging materials, a digital scale, and cash—clear indicators of drug trafficking,” Mechanicsburg Police said on its Facebook page.

Officers put the suspect in custody and seized all contraband.

