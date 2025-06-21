Train on fire in Bellefontaine forces evacuations

Stock photo of a fire engine racing to the scene of an emergency. A Texas skydive instructor and student were critically injured Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, after their parachutes failed to open during a tandem jump.

BELLEFONTAINE — A train in Bellefontaine has caught fire and police are evacuating surrounding blocks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 crews are on their way to the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were helping police with evacuations.

News Center 7 will follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group