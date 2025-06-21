Train on fire in Bellefontaine forces evacuations

Fire Truck Stock photo of a fire engine racing to the scene of an emergency. A Texas skydive instructor and student were critically injured Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, after their parachutes failed to open during a tandem jump. (Matthew Gush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WHIO Staff

BELLEFONTAINE — A train in Bellefontaine has caught fire and police are evacuating surrounding blocks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 crews are on their way to the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were helping police with evacuations.

News Center 7 will follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!