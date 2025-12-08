Train hits disabled car on railroad tracks in Ohio

ORRVILLE — Several firefighters responded after a train hit a disabled car on railroad tracks in Ohio on Saturday.

The Orrville Firefighters Association wrote in a social media post that medics were dispatched to evaluate a patient with breathing difficulties after a crash involving a train and a vehicle.

Medics responded to a railroad crossing and evaluated two patients.

One patient was treated and released from the scene. The other was transported “due to being a minor with no parent/guardian on scene,” according to the social media post.

No one was inside the car at the time of the crash.

The vehicle became disabled on the tracks, and the occupants inside exited after hearing the approaching train’s horn, the social media post said.

“The vehicle was pushed/tumbled roughly half a block east of the collision location,” the firefighters’ association added. “Thankfully, there were no injuries to report from what had the potential to be a very significant collision.”

