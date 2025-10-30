Transformer fire reported in Middletown; residents asked to avoid the area

MIDDLETOWN — A transformer fire is prompting a warning from Middletown police.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The fire was reported this morning near the intersection of Jackson Lane and Roosevelt Boulevard.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Crash leaves semi dangling off side of I-75 in Dayton
- Trump cuts tariffs on China after meeting Xi in South Korea
- 1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton neighborhood
Police said the Middletown Fire Department is asking people to stay out of the area, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Those who live at the intersection have been asked to close their windows and stay inside while firefighters tend to the fire.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group