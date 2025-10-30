Transformer fire reported in Middletown; residents asked to avoid the area

Blurred motion shot of speeding fire engine Stock photo of a firetruck. (Manuel Sulzer/Getty Images/Cultura RF)
By WHIO Staff

MIDDLETOWN — A transformer fire is prompting a warning from Middletown police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported this morning near the intersection of Jackson Lane and Roosevelt Boulevard.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the Middletown Fire Department is asking people to stay out of the area, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Those who live at the intersection have been asked to close their windows and stay inside while firefighters tend to the fire.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!