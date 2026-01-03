Travel alert: Delta cancels Caribbean flights amid strikes in Venezuela

DAYTON — Delta Air Lines has begun canceling flights to several Caribbean destinations as it continues to monitor an evolving situation in the region tied to FAA airspace closures, our sister station, WSB-TV, reported.

The airline confirmed early Saturday morning that cancellations started in compliance with those closures. Delta says impacted customers will be notified directly through the Fly Delta app and the contact information listed in their reservations.

As of midday Saturday, Delta has issued a travel waiver for customers traveling to or from 13 Caribbean airports between Jan. 3 and Jan. 6.

According to the airline, affected airports currently include:

Antigua (ANU)

Aruba (AUA)

Barbados (BGI)

Bonaire (BON)

Curaçao (CUR)

Grenada (GND)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

St. Kitts (SKB)

St. Thomas (STT)

St. Croix (STX)

St. Vincent (SVD)

St. Maarten (SXM)

St. Lucia (UVF)

The United States hit Venezuela with a “large-scale strike” early Saturday and said President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of the country after months of stepped-up pressure by Washington. President Donald Trump insisted the U.S. government would run the country at least temporarily and was already doing so.

Customers with bookings during the impacted travel period are expected to receive notifications from Delta with instructions on how to make changes to existing reservations. Travelers are encouraged to continue monitoring their flight status through the Fly Delta app or on Delta.com, where itinerary adjustments can also be made.

In a statement, Delta said its teams are closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing that the safety and security of customers and employees remains the airline’s top priority.

