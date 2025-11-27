Travel Ban for certain vehicles issued for Ohio Turnpike due to high winds, rain

OHIO — The Ohio Turnpike has issued a travel ban for high-profile vehicles due to high winds and rain.

The ban went into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, and will last through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 27.

The ban is due to high winds, snow, and rain expected over the next several days, according to the Ohio Turnpike.

High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet and 6 inches.

The ban does not apply to passenger vehicles, including sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pickup trucks.

Below is a list of banned vehicles:

All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth wheel trailers are excluded)

Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer.

All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers.

All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90-feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers)

All LCV triple-trailer combinations

2-axle buses longer than forty (40) feet

Buses with 3 or more axles greater than forty-five (45) feet.

The travel ban is across the entire 241-mile toll road.

