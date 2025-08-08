Tree worker rescued after being stuck 75 feet in air in Ohio

(North Canton Fire Department (via Facebook) /North Canton Fire Department (via Facebook))

Photo contributed by North Canton Fire Department (via Facebook)

STARK COUNTY — A tree worker was rescued after being stuck high above ground this week in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The North Canton Fire Department posted on its social media page that a tree service worker’s bucket malfunctioned.

It left him stranded 75 feet in the air!

TRENDING STORIES:

A firefighter went up a fire truck ladder to assist the worker to the ground, according to the North Canton Fire Department.

The department posted photos of the rescue on its Facebook page.

No one was hurt.

Tree service worker rescued, stuck 75 feet in air Photo contributed by North Canton Fire Department (via Facebook) (North Canton Fire Department (via Facebook) /North Canton Fire Department (via Facebook))

Tree service worker rescued, stuck 75 feet in air Photo contributed by North Canton Fire Department (via Facebook) (North Canton Fire Department (via Facebook) /North Canton Fire Department (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group