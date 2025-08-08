Tree worker rescued after being stuck 75 feet in air in Ohio

STARK COUNTY — A tree worker was rescued after being stuck high above ground this week in Ohio.
The North Canton Fire Department posted on its social media page that a tree service worker’s bucket malfunctioned.
It left him stranded 75 feet in the air!
A firefighter went up a fire truck ladder to assist the worker to the ground, according to the North Canton Fire Department.
The department posted photos of the rescue on its Facebook page.
No one was hurt.
