Trees fall on homes; power lines down from dangerous storms

MIAMI VALLEY — There is damage across the region after severe storms moved through the region late Wednesday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, strong winds and heavy rain moved through the region late Wednesday.
TRENDING STORIES:
>>PHOTOS: Strong, dangerous storms move through Miami Valley
There are reports of downed power lines and trees reported throughout the region:
Montgomery County:
- Power lines down on Germantown Liberty Road
- Tree down on S. Diamond Mill and Manning Road in Jackson Township.
- Tree down at the 6500 block of Diamond Rill in German Township.
- Moraine dispatch is reporting storm damage but did not tell News Center 7 where it was when asked.
- Miami Valley Fire District posted pictures of social media of a tree into a house on Prystup Place.
Mercer County
- The Mercer County 911 call center reports power poles and trees are down in several parts of Mercer County including Montezuma.
Warren County
- Hamilton Township Police has reported several road closures on social media.
- Sibcy Road is closed at 8696 for a large tree in the road.
- Maineville Road is closed at 9748 for power lines hanging in the roadway.
- Zoar Road is closed at Eagle Boulevard due to a tree in the road.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group