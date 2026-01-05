Trooper, 80-year-old man injured after truck runs into cruiser parked at I-75 crash scene

MIAMI COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper was injured early Sunday morning while assisting at a crash scene on Interstate 75 in Miami County.

Troopers initially responded to I-75 northbound in Monroe Twp. around 3:30 a.m. after a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 22-year-old Piqua man, went off the right side of the road and hit a bridge abutment, OSHP confirmed.

The Jetta then became partially disabled in the roadway, leading to the OSHP temporarily shutting down the right lane for their investigation.

Around 4:20 a.m., a 2001 GMC Sierra, driven by an 80-year-old Tipp City man, was going north in the right lane when it hit an OSHP cruiser that had been parked in the right lane.

“At the time of the crash, the cruiser was parked in the right lane of travel with its overhead emergency lights and left arrow activated, temporarily shutting down the lane for the first crash,” OSHP Sergeant Tyler Ross said.

There were three people in the cruiser when it was hit: a uniformed OSHP trooper, an individual accompanying the trooper through OSHP’s ride-along program, and the 24-year-old passenger from the first crash.

The trooper was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for minor injuries.

The other two people in the cruiser were treated at the scene for possible injuries.

The man who hit the cruiser, James Schultz, was first transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for serious, life-threatening injuries. He was later transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Troopers also noted that the driver of the Jetta, Daviyon McDonald, was cited for Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control of a Motor Vehicle.

The crashes remain under investigation.

