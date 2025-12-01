Trooper rescues dog from Ohio roadway

Trooper rescues dog from Ohio roadway (Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WHIO Staff

BUCYRUS, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Trooper rescued a dog from an Ohio roadway.

The OSHP shared on social media that Trooper Timothy Hayes of the Bucyrus Post came across a dog in the roadway on State Route 98.

The dog, Rufus, had gotten loose from his owners.

The post included body-worn camera footage of Rufus rolling onto his back in the road, asking for belly rubs.

Trooper Hayes was able to block traffic and corral the dog until a neighbor came to return Rufus home safely.

