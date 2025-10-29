Troopers ID 18-year-old killed after Mustang crashes in Xenia neighborhood; Man seriously injured

A person is dead, and another is injured after a crash in a Xenia neighborhood early Wednesday.

XENIA — The person killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning has been identified.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the person killed in the crash as Ashton Evans, 18, of Xenia.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Bellbrook Avenue in Xenia.

An initial report showed that a 2007 Ford Mustang was going southwest on Bellbrook Avenue when it went off the right side of the road and hit a curb, mailbox, tree, a parked 2024 Honda CRV, and a parked 2016 Honda Odyssey.

After the crash, debris from the Ford hit a parked 2019 Toyota Camry and a nearby home.

Both the driver, a 23-year-old Cincinnati man, and Evans were ejected from the Ford during the crash.

The driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Evans was also transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

