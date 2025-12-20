Troopers investigate crash near auto body shop

CEDARVILLE — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is on the scene of a crash near South Main Street in Cedarville.
The crash happened after a traffic stop on Saturday morning, according to an OSP Springfield dispatcher.
In Cedarville, the crash happened near Seybold’s Auto Repair Shop.
There are currently unknown injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
