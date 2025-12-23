Injuries reported after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers are investigating a crash in Clark County on Monday night, an OSHP dispatcher confirmed.
The crash happened on E County Line Road and Spring Falls Avenue after 6 p.m.
The dispatcher said at least one person has been transported to a local hospital, but information on the severity of their injuries was not immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
