Troopers investigating crash on I-75 NB; left lane blocked

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers are investigating a crash on northbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.

Around 7:28 a.m., troopers with the Lebanon post were dispatched to I-75 Northbound near Austin Blvd in Miami Township on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The dispatcher could not confirm how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

The left lane of I-75 northbound are blocked while crews investigate.

This is a developing story.

