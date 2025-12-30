Troopers investigating crash on I-75 NB; left lane blocked

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers are investigating a crash on northbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.
Around 7:28 a.m., troopers with the Lebanon post were dispatched to I-75 Northbound near Austin Blvd in Miami Township on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
The dispatcher could not confirm how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.
The left lane of I-75 northbound are blocked while crews investigate.
This is a developing story.
